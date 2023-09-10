Storms wind down, fall feels this week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A few storms linger into Sunday evening with a quieter start to the week. Temperatures fall to below normal late week.

First Alert Headlines

Monday starts the week off mainly dry

Near normal highs early week

Cooler late week

A few storms linger across the area Sunday evening. No severe weather is expected but expect lightning and heavy rain with any storms that move through. Storms wind down Sunday night making way for a pretty quiet start to the week.

Monday and Tuesday look dry with a mix of sun and clouds both days. Highs are in the mid 80s in the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains with morning lows in the 60s.

Wednesday a cold front moves through bringing a chance for a few storms. After the storms, we get a taste of some fall-like weather with highs sliding into the 70s in the Upstate for Thursday and Friday and morning lows in the 50s. Get ready to break out the jackets!

