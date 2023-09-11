Anderson man accused of shooting woman, dousing car with fuel arrested

The suspect was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said a domestic dispute occurred around 2:40 p.m. when the suspect, 27-year-old Lexus Kaden Blanding, was at the victim’s house on North Prince Street demanding she return his belongings.

According to investigators, Blanding poured tiki torch fuel on the woman’s car and when she confronted him, he shot her in the foot and ran away.

Lexus Kaden Blanding
Lexus Kaden Blanding(Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

Deputies searched for Blanding in the downtown Anderson area until around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. On Thursday afternoon, deputies confirmed the suspect was taken into custody.

Blanding is charged with first-degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

