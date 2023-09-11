Deputies searching for runaway Greenville County teen

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 17-year-old.

Key’arie Quarles was last seen Sunday around 4:30 p.m. on Donaldson Road. Investigators said she ran away from family at the address.

Key’arie is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a white shirt and flip-flops.

Anyone with information on Key’arie’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-271-5210.

