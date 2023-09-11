ESPN returns to Charter after Disney deal reached

Spectrum logo
Spectrum logo(Source: Spectrum)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Walt Disney Company announced on Monday that a multi-year deal was reached with Charter Communications, ending a blackout of the company’s channels.

As part of the deal, the majority of Disney’s networks will be immediately restored to Spectrum users including ESPN networks.

Walt Disney Company CEO Robert Iger and Charter CEO Chris Winfrey released the following joint statement:

“Our collective goal has always been to build an innovative model for the future. This deal recognizes both the continued value of linear television and the growing popularity of streaming services while addressing the evolving needs of our consumers. We also want to thank our mutual customers for their patience this past week and are pleased that Spectrum viewers once again have access to Disney’s high-quality sports, news and entertainment programming, in time for Monday Night Football.”

Spectrum TV customers will continue to receive the Disney Channel, the full suite of ESPN networks, Nat Geo Channel and FX.

However, Disney said under the agreement Spectrum TV video packages will no longer include Baby TV, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, FXM, Nat Geo Wild, and Nat Geo Mundo.

