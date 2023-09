GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews say they’re responding to a house-fire along Poplar Dr. Ext. Sunday night.

Crews say they were called to 1614 Poplar Dr. Ext. just after 7:30 p.m.

Officials say no injuries have been reported at this time.

