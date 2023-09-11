Judge denies Prisma Health’s request among Unitedhealthcare negotiation

By Anisa Snipes
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The back and forth continues between Prisma Health and UnitedHealthcare of South Carolina.

A few weeks ago, Prisma said they would no longer accept United Health Care starting January of next year unless they come to an agreement on prices and care.

After United released a statement, Prisma then sued claiming United made inflammatory and inaccurate statements. Prisma also asked for a temporary restraining order and injunction.

“It is important to point out that Prisma was the one that first went public with the upcoming termination of the parties’ agreement by emailing United’s members directly,” United said in court documents.

A judge recently denied the request.

