Kick off times for the Gamecocks, Tigers football games

File image
File image(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers are looking for another win this Saturday.

Clemson won its first game against Southern Charleston last Saturday and are looking for another win this Saturday.

The Gamecocks are coming off their win against Furman to take on Georgia in their first SEC game of the season.

The Clemson Tigers play against Florida Atlantic at 8 p.m. while the South Carolina Gamecocks are playing against the UGA Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
One dead after Spartanburg Co. crash
Michael Gosnell
Asheville Police arrest ‘prolific offender’
2 dead after Spartanburg Co. shooting
2 dead following shooting in Spartanburg Co., deputies investigating
Officials respond to housefire in Greer
Fire crews responding to house fire in Greenville Co.
Shooting injures one person in Spartanburg Co.
Deputies investigating after shooting injures one in Spartanburg Co.

Latest News

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) looks for a touchdown signal from the officials...
Rattler named SEC Offensive Player of the Week
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson looks to the basket during the second half of the team's...
Aces clinch top seed in postseason
Matt Olson de los Bravos de Atlanta pega un sencillo con anotación de Ozzie Albies en la...
Braves first MLB team to clinch playoff berth this year, rally to beat Pirates 5-2
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) speaks with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond...
Robinson outshines top pick Bryce Young as Falcons knock off Panthers 24-10