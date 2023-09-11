Kick off times for the Gamecocks, Tigers football games

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers are looking for another win this Saturday.

Clemson won its first game against Southern Charleston last Saturday and are looking for another win this Saturday.

The Gamecocks are coming off their win against Furman to take on Georgia in their first SEC game of the season.

The Clemson Tigers play against Florida Atlantic at 8 p.m. while the South Carolina Gamecocks are playing against the UGA Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m.

