LIVE: Tractor trailer fire causes hours-long backup on I-85 southbound

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Emergency Management said crews are responding to a tractor trailer fire that is causing backup on I-85 southbound on Monday.

Officials said the incident happened at around noon when the vehicle hit a guardrail and caught on fire.

All lanes are currently blocked 1 mile north of Exit 83 for Battleground Road as of 2 p.m.

Emergency Management officials are asking drivers to avoid the north end of 85 for the next several hours as they work to remove the vehicle.

Both northbound lanes are open, but moving slowly and backed up for several hours. Southbound traffic is being detoured in Cherokee County.

Cowpens Fire Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol are also responding.

