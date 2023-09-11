NC residents split $1 million lottery winnings

FRANKLIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two North Carolina residents tried their luck on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won $1 million.

Constance Philpott and Sean Kahoe purchased their VIP Platinum ticket from N&N Express on East Main Street in Franklin.

When they took the winning ticket to headquarters they decided to split the lump-sum amount so they can both receive $300,000. After required state and federal withholdings, they each took home $213,751.

The VIP Platinum game debuted in March with five $1 million top prizes and two $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

