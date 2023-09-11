One pet exposed to rabid raccoon found in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that a rabid raccoon was recently found was recently found in Greenville County.

Officials said the raccoon was found near Cross Roads Circle and Fork Shoals Road in Simpsonville.

According to officials, the raccoon was taken to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on September 7 and was confirmed to have rabies the next day. They added that a dog was exposed to the raccoon and will quarantine as required by the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

“It is very important for you to seek medical attention if you have been exposed to a wild, stray, or domestic animal,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program director. “The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and can be transmitted through a bite, scratch, broken skin, and the mucous membranes of your eyes, nose, or mouth. Immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water. Contact your local Public Health office for further guidance.”

Anyone who believes that they, someone they know, or their pets have come into contact with an animal that possibly has rabies is asked to call DHEC’s Public Health Upstate Greenville-Spartanburg office at (864) 372-3270. People can also call (888) 847-0902 and Select Option 2 after hours or on holidays or visit DHEC’s website for more information.

