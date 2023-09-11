Police investigating hit-and-run after pedestrian severely injured

Greenville Police are investigating after hit-and-run 'severely' injured pedestrian on Friday,...
Greenville Police are investigating after hit-and-run 'severely' injured pedestrian on Friday, Sept.8 on Mauldin Road.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident that happened on Friday.

According to police, a black SUV hit a pedestrian at around midnight on Mauldin Road near Mauldin and Cavalier on September 8.

Officers said the driver of the SUV did not stop to offer any assistance and the victim was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

