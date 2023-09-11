Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Greenville
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Powerball players, check your tickets! A ticket worth $50,000 was sold in the Upstate.
No one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday night, but a player in Greenville matched all but one number to win a big prize.
The winning ticket was purchased at Spinx #115 on Pelham Road.
A second ticket worth $50,000 was also sold at the Palmetto Express on Old Sandy Run Road in Gaston, South Carolina.
The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 11-19-29-63-68 with Powerball 25.
The Powerball jackpot is up to $522 million for Monday night’s drawing. Watch the drawing live at 10:59 p.m. on FOX Carolina, the lottery station.
