Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Powerball players, check your tickets! A ticket worth $50,000 was sold in the Upstate.

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday night, but a player in Greenville matched all but one number to win a big prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at Spinx #115 on Pelham Road.

A second ticket worth $50,000 was also sold at the Palmetto Express on Old Sandy Run Road in Gaston, South Carolina.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 11-19-29-63-68 with Powerball 25.

The Powerball jackpot is up to $522 million for Monday night’s drawing. Watch the drawing live at 10:59 p.m. on FOX Carolina, the lottery station.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.