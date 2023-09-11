Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Greenville

Powerball generic
Powerball generic(FOX Carolina)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Powerball players, check your tickets! A ticket worth $50,000 was sold in the Upstate.

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday night, but a player in Greenville matched all but one number to win a big prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at Spinx #115 on Pelham Road.

A second ticket worth $50,000 was also sold at the Palmetto Express on Old Sandy Run Road in Gaston, South Carolina.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 11-19-29-63-68 with Powerball 25.

The Powerball jackpot is up to $522 million for Monday night’s drawing. Watch the drawing live at 10:59 p.m. on FOX Carolina, the lottery station.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
One dead after Spartanburg Co. crash
Michael Gosnell
Asheville Police arrest ‘prolific offender’
2 dead after Spartanburg Co. shooting
2 dead following shooting in Spartanburg Co., deputies investigating
Officials respond to housefire in Greer
Fire crews responding to house fire in Greenville Co.
Shooting injures one person in Spartanburg Co.
Deputies investigating after shooting injures one in Spartanburg Co.

Latest News

Anderson Co. deputies searching for suspect
Anderson man accused of shooting woman, dousing car with fuel arrested
Local ceremonies to be held to remember victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks
Tributes held in Upstate to remember tragic events of 9/11
Clemson University remembers victims of 9/11
Clemson University remembers victims of 9/11
2023 Euphoria line-up announced
Euphoria, Greenville’s food, wine, and music festival, to take place this week