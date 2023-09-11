Rattler named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina senior quarterback Spencer Rattler has been named the SEC’s Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the Gamecocks’ 47-21 win over Furman on Saturday night, the league office announced today.

Rattler, a 6-1, 217-pounder from Phoenix, Ariz., completed 25-of-27 passes (92.6 pct.) for 345 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth TD in the Gamecocks’ 47-21 win over Furman, the sixth-ranked team in the FCS. Rattler completed his first 15 passes in the contest and had TD passes of 36, 7 and 42 yards against the Paladins. He was at his best at the end of the first half when he led Carolina on a three-play, 75-yard scoring drive in 20 seconds with no timeouts, leaving just three seconds on the clock.

Rattler and the Gamecocks (1-1, 0-0 SEC) will travel to Athens, Ga., this week for a date with the top-ranked and two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0 SEC). The 3:30 pm ET SEC opener will be televised nationally on CBS with Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson in the booth and Jenny Dell on the sidelines.

