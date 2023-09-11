Spotty storms through mid-week, fall-like temps ahead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A cold swings through the area mid week bringing and few storms and fall-like feels for the later part of the week

Monday kicks off the week with some fabulous weather. It’s mainly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s, right around seasonal norms. There is a small chance for isolated showers in the afternoon and evening, but most of us stay nice and dry.

A cold front approaches the area late Tuesday, increasing rain chances for the later part of the day. After lunch time, scattered showers and storms are expected all across the area. The storms linger into Tuesday night with a small chance for storms sticking around for Wednesday as the front moves east of the area.

Tuesday and Wednesday, highs remain in the low to mid 80s. Then the cooler air arrives behind the front for Thursday dropping highs into the mid 70s in the mountains and around 80 in the Upstate. These temperatures hang around into the weekend with morning lows in the 50s giving us cool, crisp mornings and pleasantly warm afternoons.

