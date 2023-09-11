Suspect charged for allegedly robbing, attacking victim with baseball bat in Laurens Co.

Jertavious Mack
Jertavious Mack(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody after allegedly attacking and robbing a person in August.

Deputies said they responded to Willis Street in Gray Court on August 12, 2023, after someone reported the incident.

According to deputies, they arrived at the scene and found the victim with lacerations and swelling on his face. Deputies added that after investigating the situation, they believed the victim was robbed and attacked with a baseball bat.

Deputies stated that investigators later identified the suspect as 31-year-old Jertavious Mack of Enoree, who was already wanted for an unrelated attempted murder charge from 2020 and a bench warrant. Deputies said Mack was taken into custody with the help of the US Marshalls on September 8 and charged with armed robbery and first-degree assault and battery.

“This is an example of a career criminal,” Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “He has wreaked havoc in all directions. Law Enforcement has done their job, the next and final step is for the courts to put him away in jail where he should stay.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

