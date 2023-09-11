Trial set to begin for men charged in death of missing Spartanburg Co. man

A trial is set to begin for two men who were charged in the death of a missing man from Spartanburg County.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A trial is set to begin for two men who were charged in the death of a missing man from Spartanburg County and had ties to the South Carolina State House.

According to the solicitor’s office, the trial against Seuvarrggio Rector and Octabio Wright is set to begin Monday morning.

The pair were charged in the death of Hall Eskew who was reported missing around Christmas in 2018. His body was later found near Chick Springs Road and Michelle Drive in Taylors.

The coroner said Eskew was shot to death.

Eskew was the brother of former South Carolina Governor Carrol Campbell’s press secretary.

MORE NEWS: Deputies investigating after shooting injures one in Spartanburg Co.

