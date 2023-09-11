Tributes held in Upstate to remember tragic events of 9/11

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Many across the Upstate are taking part in ceremonies to remember the tragic events that took place on September 11, 2001.

Monday marks the 22nd year for the deadly terrorist attack on the twin towers at the World Trade Center in New York City.

Here’s a list of events happening in the Upstate:

The Boiling Springs Fire District will hold a remembrance service at 5020 Pelham Road at 8:46 a.m.

The City of Easley will host a remembrance service from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. in front of city hall.

Clemson University will host a remembrance event at Memorial Stadium starting at 8:30 a.m.

MORE NEWS: The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.