Upstate veteran honors 9/11 victims

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Stephen Goshorn is a Bob Jones alumni who started his service in the Navy, and then transitioned into the Air National Guard.

He says he will never forget where he was when hearing about the attack on our nation. To remember the lives lost on that fateful day, he organized the playing of taps at BJU’s 9/11 memorial. He says it’s his way of continuing to service.

Goshorn tells Fox Carolina, “on the morning of September 11th 2001 I was with the Vermont Air National Guard. I launched one of 4 F-16s for training flights over northern New York or New England. Flights came back, we saw on TV what happened and as I’m marshaling my airplane to park it, I see from the bomb dump Aim 120,1-9 and 20mm bullets coming to load to the airplane live. Defense of the homeland in America. So it’s very personal from that perspective having been in uniform and serving when it happened. Defense of the homeland 9-11-01″.

For the last week, Goshorn has brought together buglers from across the Carolinas to play taps each night at the BJU 9/11 memorial.

“It’s a very humbling experience when you think about what happened and the opportunity to sound taps, it’s just something I desire to do”, said Goshorn.

Vietnam war veteran Scott McCrary is one of the players.

“It’s an honor to be out here at the college and what I’m playing for. It’s especially important who left behind loved ones and those who gave their lives no necesSArily in service but to the attack that we had on our soil. It’s important to remember them.” Said, McCrary “this is a memorial and it is secreted to me. I remember when the towers went down an this is very very special.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.