USC’s Carolina Band invited to 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

This is the first time in the band’s 100 plus year history that it’s been given this opportunity.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade committee has announced the University of South Carolina’s Carolina Band as one of their premier bands selected to perform in the 2024 parade.

The announcement was made at halftime of the South Carolina versus Furman football game on Sept. 9.

The university said the band was one of just 10 chosen from more than 100 applicants.

This is the first time in the band’s 100 plus year history that it’s been given this opportunity.

“We owe this incredible achievement to all of the Carolina Band alumni, directors and staff members from our 103 years,” says Jay Jacobs, band director. “We cannot wait to fill the streets of New York with the ‘Mighty Sound of the Southeast.’”

