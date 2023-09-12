Anderson Co. Coroner’s Office given grant to seek accreditation from the IACME

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County announced that the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs (OJP) recently approved a grant that will be used for the Anderson County Coroner’s Office to seek accreditation from the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners (IACME).

Officials said the approved amount of the grant was $101,460 and came from the Bureau of Justice Assistance Strengthening the Medical Examiner-Coroner System program.

“Put simply, death has unavoidable impacts on the living, so it is critical that the community has full confidence that the Office of the Coroner follows established professional standards in an equitable, consistent way,” said Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore. “By obtaining and maintaining accreditation from the IACME, we can offer a methodology which assures all interested parties that investigations are conducted without regard to a decedent’s station in life or personal circumstance.”

According to officials, the increase in the work rate of the Coroner’s Office has outpaced the community’s population growth, and the number of accidental death determinations has increased by 170% in the last five years. They added that these conditions emphasize the need for the most accurate and defensible standards that they can have.

“We oftentimes see cases where a death occurs due to circumstances that indicate potential negligence or responsibility by others,” said Deputy Coroner Don McCown. “For families seeking criminal or civil redress in these matters, it is imperative that the coroner’s actions and findings are able to withstand legal scrutiny and challenge. Having IACME accreditation will go a long way towards helping us serve the public in these matters.”

Officials stated that the Coroner’s Office currently consists of the Coroner, a Chief Deputy Coroner, a full-time Medical Examiner, a part-time Medical Examiner, a Forensic Autopsy Specialist, four Deputy Coroners, an Evidence Technician, a Morgue Attendant, and an Administrative Assistant.

