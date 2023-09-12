Bon Secours Wellness Arena celebrates 25th anniversary with star-studded events
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Bon Secours Wellness Arena is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a series of concerts and events.
The celebration started on September 3 with the return of Spirit Fest and ends in September of 2024.
The year-long anniversary celebration will feature artists including NEEDTOBREATHE, Lauren Daigle, Zach Bryan and Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
Other events being hosted by the arena are WWE Raw, Ringling Brothers Circus, and Disney on Ice.
Below is the calendar of events scheduled so far:
- 09/17/23 Bert Kreischer
- 09/21/23 Koe Wetzel
- 09/23-24 Paw Patrol Live!
- 09/30/23 Greenville Blues Fest
- 10/06/23 Old Dominion
- 10/12/23 Jelly Roll
- 10/14/23 NEEDTOBREATHE
- 10/21/23 Swamp Rabbit’s Opening Night
- 10/30/23 WWE Raw
- 11/08/23 Dave Matthews Band
- 11/09/23 Alabama
- 11/14/23 Ice Nine Kills & In This Moment
- 11/18/23 Trans-Siberian Orchestra
- 11/22-26/23 Disney On Ice
- 12/09/23 Lauren Daigle
- 12/11/23 Pentatonix
- 02/07-11/24 Ringling Brothers Circus
- 05/05-06/24 Zach Bryan [Two Nights]
- 05/16/24 Tim McGraw
In the past, the arena has hosted iconic performers including Shaina Twain, Elton John, Taylor Swift, and The Eagles and attracts about 500,000 visitors a year.
Tickets for the silver anniversary events are available now.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.