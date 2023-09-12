Bon Secours Wellness Arena celebrates 25th anniversary with star-studded events

Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena(FOX Carolina)
By Leah Williamson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Bon Secours Wellness Arena is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a series of concerts and events.

The celebration started on September 3 with the return of Spirit Fest and ends in September of 2024.

The year-long anniversary celebration will feature artists including NEEDTOBREATHE, Lauren Daigle, Zach Bryan and Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Other events being hosted by the arena are WWE Raw, Ringling Brothers Circus, and Disney on Ice.

Below is the calendar of events scheduled so far:

  • 09/17/23 Bert Kreischer
  • 09/21/23 Koe Wetzel
  • 09/23-24 Paw Patrol Live!
  • 09/30/23 Greenville Blues Fest
  • 10/06/23 Old Dominion
  • 10/12/23 Jelly Roll
  • 10/14/23 NEEDTOBREATHE
  • 10/21/23 Swamp Rabbit’s Opening Night
  • 10/30/23 WWE Raw
  • 11/08/23 Dave Matthews Band
  • 11/09/23 Alabama
  • 11/14/23 Ice Nine Kills & In This Moment
  • 11/18/23 Trans-Siberian Orchestra
  • 11/22-26/23 Disney On Ice
  • 12/09/23 Lauren Daigle
  • 12/11/23 Pentatonix
  • 02/07-11/24 Ringling Brothers Circus
  • 05/05-06/24 Zach Bryan [Two Nights]
  • 05/16/24 Tim McGraw

In the past, the arena has hosted iconic performers including Shaina Twain, Elton John, Taylor Swift, and The Eagles and attracts about 500,000 visitors a year.

Tickets for the silver anniversary events are available now.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Man says he was raped repeatedly by inmates, guard in S.C. jail
Crews responding to tractor-trailer fire on I-85 in Cherokee County on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
I-85 southbound reopens after tractor trailer fire causes hours-long backup
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
Two North Carolina residents tried their luck on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won $1 million.
NC residents split $1 million lottery winnings
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof

Latest News

FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Gov. Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation
Mugshot from Buncombe County Detention Center
Police: Asheville man arrested for ‘array’ of illegal drugs
I-85 lanes closed after fire/oil spill
Traffic still backed up following vehicle fire, oil spill on I-85 in Duncan
I-85 lanes closed after fire/oil spill
I-85 lanes closed after fire/oil spill