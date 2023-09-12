Bon Secours Wellness Arena celebrates 25th anniversary with star-studded events

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Bon Secours Wellness Arena is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a series of concerts and events.

The celebration started on September 3 with the return of Spirit Fest and ends in September of 2024.

The year-long anniversary celebration will feature artists including NEEDTOBREATHE, Lauren Daigle, Zach Bryan and Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Other events being hosted by the arena are WWE Raw, Ringling Brothers Circus, and Disney on Ice.

Below is the calendar of events scheduled so far:

09/17/23 Bert Kreischer

09/21/23 Koe Wetzel

09/23-24 Paw Patrol Live!

09/30/23 Greenville Blues Fest

10/06/23 Old Dominion

10/12/23 Jelly Roll

10/14/23 NEEDTOBREATHE

10/21/23 Swamp Rabbit’s Opening Night

10/30/23 WWE Raw

11/08/23 Dave Matthews Band

11/09/23 Alabama

11/14/23 Ice Nine Kills & In This Moment

11/18/23 Trans-Siberian Orchestra

11/22-26/23 Disney On Ice

12/09/23 Lauren Daigle

12/11/23 Pentatonix

02/07-11/24 Ringling Brothers Circus

05/05-06/24 Zach Bryan [Two Nights]

05/16/24 Tim McGraw

In the past, the arena has hosted iconic performers including Shaina Twain, Elton John, Taylor Swift, and The Eagles and attracts about 500,000 visitors a year.

Tickets for the silver anniversary events are available now.

