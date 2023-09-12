CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police searching for 2 suspects after business break-in

Police are searching for two suspects after an early morning break-in that happened on Monday,...
Police are searching for two suspects after an early morning break-in that happened on Monday, Sept. 12 in Asheville.(Asheville Police Department)
By Alvieann Chandler
Sep. 12, 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is working to identify two suspects they believe are responsible for an early morning break-in that happened on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a business alarm near 130 block of Charlotte Street at around 1:43 a.m. on September 12.

Once on scene, police found a shattered glass door and window, but were unable to find suspects inside the business.

Police said they have been working with business owners on the investigation and have surveillance footage that shows two hooded suspects.

The suspects stole a cash drawer, money and a safe.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD app, text TIP2APD to 847411 or call 828-252-1110.

