Cold therapy for pain gives patients other options besides opioids

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the last year more than 2,000 people have died in South Carolina due to opioid deaths according to the CDC. One doctor in the upstate wants to make sure his patients don’t get hooked on powerful pain relievers.

The procedure is using a device called iovera, which freezes the nerves temporarily. It can be used before a surgery to help with post-operative pain or patients can use it to alleviate current pain.

Patient Sue McClellan has arthritis in both knees and the pain has gotten so bad that her doctor recommended a knee replacement. But that is not an option she wants right now.

“I really need to be pain free as much as I can,” McClellan said. “My husband just had a urostomy and he depends on me for his care.”

She wanted the iovera treatment for pain relief so she could avoid a surgery that would put her out for months. Spartanburg Regional Health Orthopedic Surgeon Greg Colbath has been performing the procedure for a few years.

“Patients were coming to us and we wanted some better alternatives,” Dr. Colbath said. “We knew that we could be doing a better job of providing better postoperative pain management for them.”

The real benefit of this technology is to not just get rid of knee pain, it’s to replace the need to use opioids. Doctors can freeze the nerves before a big surgery.

“They get the procedure a couple of weeks prior to surgery, so they have maximum benefits so that once we’ve done, they’re already seen some of the benefits of the pain relief,” Dr. Colbath said.

A handheld device is used to freeze the nerves so patients don’t feel pain. Patients are awake and it usually takes about 30 minutes.

“It doesn’t destroy the nerve, but it just stuns the myelin sheath or the conduction pathway for the nerves so the nerve can still regenerate and it will take about six months to do,” Colbath said.

McClellan says overall it wasn’t that bad.

“The only painful part of the procedure were the anesthetic injections,” McClellan said. “That really hurts, but the iovera was no pain.”

Now she feels better knowing she can be there for her husband.

“This could be a miracle for me,” McClellan said. “It could make me and my husband’s life so much easier for me to care for him and do daily things for myself.”

Colbath says most patients are eligible for this unless you have some sort of infection or autoimmune disease that prevents wounds from healing properly.

