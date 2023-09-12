VIDEO: Flames shoot through roof of apartment fire in Seneca

A large fire at Clemson Ridge apartments in Seneca was visible from the roadway. (Video by Jessika Santana)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Emergency Management said crews are responding to an apartment fire that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the fire started at around noon at Clemson Ridge Apartments on Northwoods Drive.

Officials said the fire started at around noon at Clemson Ridge Apartments on Northwoods Drive.

Multiple people shared videos of flames shooting through the roof of one of the buildings at the complex and a large column of smoke visible from the roadway.

Caption

