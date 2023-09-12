Deputies investigating after nearly $3000 worth of items stolen from Ulta in Oconee Co.

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from an Ulta in Hartwell Village.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputies were called to the store on Wednesday, August 29, in reference to a shoplifting incident that happened on Tuesday.

Deputies were informed by an employee that a man and woman came into the store and stole $2,964 worth of items, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man was wearing a black long sleeved button down shirt and blue jeans, and the woman was wearing a white short sleeved shirt, black shorts and carrying a black tote bag, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has information about the shoplifting incident or can identify the suspects, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or send an anonymous tip at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com.

