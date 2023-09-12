Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Union County

Missing Union County 14-year-old
Missing Union County 14-year-old(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a 14-year-old who went missing Monday.

Deputies said the teenager was last seen leaving his house Monday night.

Anyone with information regarding the teenager is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office or their non-emergency line at 864-429-1611 after 5:00 p.m.

