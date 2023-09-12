“Everyone was so excited!” Anderson County School reaches highest ranking ever

Anderson, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Iva Elementary in Anderson County is celebrating its highest-ever state ranking!

In one year the District 3 school jumped from 144th to 101 out of 644 Elementary’s in South Carolina. Something Principal Austin Powell said he is proud of the growth they’ve made.

“To make such a big jump really two years in a row, to our highest ranking now ever, is very impressive but it all goes to the students and the teachers here”, said Powell.

Powell said the basis for getting here, relies on a number of educational characteristics.

“The main factor you’re going to see on there are test scores. They lump together our test scores for ELA. English and language arts and then mathematics.” He tells Fox Carolina, another determinant is demographics and poverty level. “We are what’s considered a Title One school which means we receive federal dollars due to our poverty index. Last year, which is what our poverty percentage is based on, I believe was right around 85%. Which was the highest in the district, one of the highest in the county and the whole upstate.”

The ranking places Iva in the top 16% of all elementary schools. Powell said without the dedication of his teachers and students, this wouldn’t be possible.

“Just coming here it here, it was a gigantic blessing, the teachers I was able to inherit. They absolutely care about each and every one of their students and they care about what their next step is. Whether it’s something weekly, daily, monthly, or graduation, they want to see them care and succeed each and every day.”

