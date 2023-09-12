Former Greenville County deputy accused of crimes against child

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a former Greenville County deputy was recently taken into custody for crimes against at least one child.

Officials said 27-year-old Sean Egan was charged with two counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor and two counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk.

According to warrants, Egan allegedly gave obscene material to at least one child who was 12 years old or younger and touched himself in front of them.

The warrants stated that the crimes took place between October 1, 2022, and March 16, 2023, in Abbeville County. Egan was taken into custody on September 11, 2023, and booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.