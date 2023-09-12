Former Greenville County deputy accused of crimes against child

Generic arrest image
Generic arrest image(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a former Greenville County deputy was recently taken into custody for crimes against at least one child.

Officials said 27-year-old Sean Egan was charged with two counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor and two counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk.

According to warrants, Egan allegedly gave obscene material to at least one child who was 12 years old or younger and touched himself in front of them.

The warrants stated that the crimes took place between October 1, 2022, and March 16, 2023, in Abbeville County. Egan was taken into custody on September 11, 2023, and booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Man says he was raped repeatedly by inmates, guard in S.C. jail
Crews responding to tractor-trailer fire on I-85 in Cherokee County on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
I-85 southbound reopens after tractor trailer fire causes hours-long backup
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
Two North Carolina residents tried their luck on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won $1 million.
NC residents split $1 million lottery winnings

Latest News

Cold therapy for pain relief
Cold therapy for pain gives patients other options besides opioids
Cold therapy helps people avoid taking opioids for pain
Cold therapy helps people avoid taking opioids for pain
Missing Union County 14-year-old
Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Union County
Crews are responding to an apartment fire in Seneca.
VIDEO: Large fire at Clemson Ridge apartments in Seneca