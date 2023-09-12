Hurricane Lee set to turn north toward Bermuda

Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent is tracking Hurricane Lee.
By Chrissy Kohler
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Lee has been slowly moving through the Atlantic north of the Caribbean for the last several days. A turn to the north is expected on Wednesday

As the storm turns north, it’s expected to pick up some speed while weakening as it moves into cooler waters. However, the storm has been growing in size and as it loses intensity, it’s expected to grow even larger. The storm passes west of Bermuda with the core of hurricane force winds staying just far enough away, but tropical storm conditions on the island are possible starting Thursday morning through Friday.

Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee(Fox Carolina)

From there, long-range forecasts show possible New England or Canadian impacts over the weekend. By the time the storm gets this far north, it’s expected to weaken into a low end hurricane or strong tropical or post-tropical storm. Heavy rain and strong winds are possible so if you have family or travel interests in this area, keep a close eye on Lee.

We won’t see any direct impacts in the Carolinas from Lee, but the beaches are looking at a high risk for rip currents and choppy surf through the week.

Turns north over the next day or so
Turns north over the next day or so(Fox Carolina)

We also have Hurricane Margot in the Central Atlantic, our fifth hurricane of the season. But it poses no threat to land.

No land impacts expected
No land impacts expected(Fox Carolina)

A tropical disturbance in the Eastern Atlantic bears watching. It likely develops into a tropical depression or storm by the weekend. This is another system we’ll be watch for a while as it doesn’t near land, if at all, until next week.

Could become a depression or storm by the weekend
Could become a depression or storm by the weekend(Fox Carolina)

