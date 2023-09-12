Investigation underway after large fire destroys apartment complex in Seneca, injures firefighter

Multiple pets were rescued from apartments
Oconee County Emergency Management said crews were called to an apartment fire that happened Tuesday afternoon.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after a large fire destroyed an apartment building and injured one firefighter on Tuesday, according to the Seneca Fire Department.

According to officials, crews from Seneca Fire and Friendship Fire were called to the scene at around 11:57 a.m. in reference to possible entrapment on Northwoods Drive at Clemson Ridge apartments.

While firefighters were heading to the scene, a large smoke column was visible and a second alarm was transmitted alerting Walhalla Platform 5 and Clemson University.

Multiple people shared videos and photos of flames shooting through the roof of one of the buildings at the complex and a large column of smoke visible from the roadway.

Crews made their way inside the building and started evacuating remaining residents.

Officials said a third alarm was transmitted bringing Crossroads Fire, Westminster, Corinth Shiloh, OCES and Townville Fire from Anderson County to the scene.

Crew responded to the fire on Tuesday afternoon

According to officials, they worked for more than four hours to put out the fire and one firefighter suffered minor injuries. He was treated and later released from the hospital, officials said.

No other injuries were reported and all occupants made it out of the building ok, according to Seneca Fire officials. The American Red Cross is working to assist with the relocation of residents.

Officials also said multiple pets were rescued, including a lab from the third floor.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were notified due to the size of the building and monetary damages and are assisting with the investigation.

