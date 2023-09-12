Man dies after recently eating raw oysters

According to the health department, the number of Vibrio infections in the United States is...
According to the health department, the number of Vibrio infections in the United States is increasing because of unusually warm ocean temperatures this year.(Valerii Evlakhov via Canva)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS (Gray News) – A man in Texas recently died after eating raw oysters, according to the Galveston County Health Department.

The health department said the man had underlying health conditions that predisposed him to Vibrio vulnificus, a bacterial infection that can be caused by eating undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters.

Vibrio is a bacterium that lives in coastal waters.

According to the health department, the number of Vibrio infections in the United States is increasing because of unusually warm ocean temperatures this year.

Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, cellulitis and blistering lesions.

People who are immune-suppressed, have liver disease or diabetes are more at risk of contracting the illness.

Anyone who experiences symptoms after eating undercooked shellfish like oysters or clams should contact their doctor.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Man says he was raped repeatedly by inmates, guard in S.C. jail
Crews responding to tractor-trailer fire on I-85 in Cherokee County on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
I-85 southbound reopens after tractor trailer fire causes hours-long backup
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
Two North Carolina residents tried their luck on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won $1 million.
NC residents split $1 million lottery winnings
Seuvarrggio Rector and Octabio Wright
Trial begins for suspects charged in death of missing Spartanburg Co. man

Latest News

Barbecue
SC restaurants chart high on a list for best Southern BBQ
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
Google’s search dominance challenged in the biggest antitrust trial in decades
A law enforcement officer checks his weapon as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante...
Escaped Pennsylvania inmate stole gun, fled homeowner’s gunfire and remains at large, police say
Pet exposed to rabid raccoon found in Greenville County
Pet exposed to rabid raccoon found in Greenville County