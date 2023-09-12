New Spartanburg County tool helps track where your tax dollars are spent

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County has made improving roadways a priority. That’s why they’re hoping you vote to approve another Penny Tax come November. But before you make that choice, the county has a new tool to keep an eye on where your money is going.

“We maintain a lot of roadway, in fact, it’s more than 1,700 miles,” said Scottie Kay Blackwell, the Communications Manager for Spartanburg County.

Spartanburg County has enough roads to reach from there to Arizona, and the condition of those roads isn’t good.

“In our last road condition assessment, we ranked a score of 57.5 out of 100,” said Blackwell.

In other words—it’s an F, but they’re working to make it better. The new public works project viewer will help you track the progress.

“It’s kind of an inside look at what Spartanburg County is doing as far as road projects go. People can go to a ‘one-stop-shop’ so to speak, and see all of the bridge improvements, intersection improvements, stormwater improvements as well as those resurfacing projects,” she said.

The tool is designed to make it easier for you to see what projects are in the works and what the county has planned. You can even search your street and see what repairs are happening near you. Click on a project and it’ll show you status, costs and expected completion dates.

Recently, Spartanburg was named the deadliest county in the state when it comes to traffic accidents. County leaders say the 600+ proposed Penny Tax projects will include safety improvements at many accident-prone intersections.

“If the penny passes, as the projects move along, we would let the public know through this tool,” said Blackwell.

Click for Public Works Project Viewer. Additionally, there’s an option to view the proposed projects associated with the November 7, 2023 Capital Penny referendum, click Proposed Capital Penny Project Viewer.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.