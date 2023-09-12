Police: Asheville man arrested for ‘array’ of illegal drugs

Mugshot from Buncombe County Detention Center
Mugshot from Buncombe County Detention Center(Buncombe County Detention Center)
By Leah Williamson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they arrested a man for dealing drugs after receiving complaints of illegal drug activity in the Southside Community.

William Donielle Brown was arrested on Saturday at around 11:30 p.m. near the 80 block of North Lexington Avenue.

The police say Brown possessed an array of illegal drugs at the time of his arrest.

His charges include possession with intent to distribute, felony possession of controlled substance in prison/jail and assault of a government official.

Brown was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

