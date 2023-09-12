Police: Florida man steals excavator, crashes it into Walmart

A man stole an excavator and crashed it into a Walmart at Butler Plaza in Gainesville, Florida. (WCJB)
By WCJB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A man’s joy ride on a stolen excavator in Florida caused millions of dollars worth of damage, officials said.

According to the arrest report, Jesse Smith, 47, of Trenton, entered a yellow Komatsu excavator, valued at $350,000, without permission at a worksite. He hotwired the machine and drove it away.

Police said he drove into multiple buildings at Storage Depot of Gainesville and used the boom arm to inflict additional damage on the roof. In total, four buildings were damaged or destroyed.

Smith then is accused of driving the excavator through fences, over a utility pole and into the parking lot of the Walmart at Butler Plaza. He knocked down a loading dock wall and drove into the south side of the building, according to the report.

Police said Smith jumped out of the excavator and entered the store armed with a machete but dropped the blade before being confronted by law enforcement officers.

Impacted businesses told officers the estimated property damage is about $2 million. Smith is charged with grand theft, property damage, resisting an officer and trespassing. There were no reports of related injuries.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Man says he was raped repeatedly by inmates, guard in S.C. jail
Crews responding to tractor-trailer fire on I-85 in Cherokee County on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
I-85 southbound reopens after tractor trailer fire causes hours-long backup
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
Two North Carolina residents tried their luck on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won $1 million.
NC residents split $1 million lottery winnings
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof

Latest News

AARP: Five things to never carry in your wallet or purse
In this photo provided by the Libyan government, a car sits partly suspended in trees after...
10,000 people are missing and thousands are feared dead as eastern Libya is devastated by floods
A portion of a parking garage at a hospital collapsed, crushing cars in Jacksonville, Florida,...
Parking garage partially collapses in Jacksonville, Fla.
Investigators were called to an apartment complex in Texas Monday after they said a plumber...
Plumber finds fetus inside pipe while working at apartment complex, officials say