Resources available in the Upstate to help decrease number of veteran suicides

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Veterans die by suicide at twice the rate as the rest of the country, and data from the VA suggests it’s about 17 per day.

In the Upstate, there are organizations to help.

“What this is about is it’s about bringing the awareness to stop things that could happen,” said Patrick Elswick.

A Marine Corps Veteran, Elswick founded When Life Sucks to help veterans post-combat.

“They could come to us in the darkest hour,” he said.

WLS is one of the organizations in the Upstate that are here for veterans.

“With more veterans having more issues, I think that’s kind of become more of a focus, and of course, suicide has led to a lot of that,” said Anderson County Veterans Affairs Director Matthew Muth.

The latest census data says there are around 15,000 veterans living in Anderson County, and Muth and his staff are now all trained in suicide prevention to help serve them.

“You’re not alone,” said Muth. “There’s thousands of us out there that are willing to do whatever we can to help you out,” said Muth.

“It’s okay to get help, you’re not weak, you’re not struggling. If everything you’ve done hasn’t worked up to this point, then try to get some help,” added Elswick.

