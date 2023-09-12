Storm chances increase before dry, beautiful weather arrives

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A cold swings through the area mid-week bringing a few storms and fall-like feels for the later part of the week.

First Alert Headlines

Mild and muggy overnight, patchy mountain fog

Scattered storms Tuesday and Wednesday

Cooler late week

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies will take over Tuesday morning, with patchy fog possible in the mountains. Lows will range from the low to mid 60s.

Regional Forecast, Tuesday (WHNS)

A cold front approaches the area late Tuesday, increasing rain chances for the later part of the day. After lunch time, scattered showers and storms are expected all across the area. The storms linger into Tuesday night with a small chance for storms sticking around for Wednesday as the front moves east of the area.

Tuesday and Wednesday, highs remain in the low to mid 80s. Then the cooler air arrives behind the front for Thursday dropping highs into the mid 70s in the mountains and around 80 in the Upstate. These temperatures hang around into the weekend with morning lows in the 50s giving us cool, crisp mornings and pleasantly warm afternoons.

High Temperature Trend, Upstate (WHNS)

Humidity Forecast, Next 5 Days (WHNS)

