Union County High School to have e-learning day following storm damage

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union County Schools announced that Union County High School students will have an e-learning day Wednesday after the building was damaged during a storm Tuesday night.

Officials said a structural engineer will assess the building and determine if it is safe for students and staff to return to later this week.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the extent of the damage. We will update this story as officials give new information.

