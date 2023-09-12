VIDEO: Large fire at Clemson Ridge apartments in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Emergency Management said crews are responding to an apartment fire that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the fire started at around noon at Clemson Ridge Apartments on Northwoods Drive.

Multiple people shared videos of flames shooting through the roof of one of the buildings at the complex and a large column of smoke visible from the roadway.

