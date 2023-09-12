‘With heartfelt gratitude’: Downtown ice cream shop plans to close doors

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Crème Shack in downtown Greenville announced that it will be closing.

The store made the announcement on their website.

“We hope this message finds you well,” the store said. “After much reflection, we have decided not to reopen our doors. It is with a mix of emotions that we announce the closure of Crème Shack. We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support and patronage throughout the years, which made our journey truly special.”

Although the store did not say the reason behind its closing, the owners said it will be offering restaurant equipment and assets for sale.

If you or anyone you know might be interested in purchasing the equipment, please call 864-607-3568 or email CremeShackEquipment@gmail.com.

MORE NEWS: 2 SC mothers accused of exposing children to drugs

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.