Amber Alert cancelled for 11-month-old baby boy abducted in NC

MAYODAN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Amber Alert has been cancelled after a 11-month-old boy was taken in Mayodan, North Carolina.

Officials said they received a report of a breaking and entering and child abduction on North 4th Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found one victim, Jasmine Allen, who was obvious signs of assault. Allen told officers that two females entered the home throug a window, assaulted her and then took her baby, Dallas Alyjah Berger.

The suspects were identified as Atiya Janelle Douglas, 43, and Kenya Shana Robinson, 37. Officials said felony warrants were issued on both suspects for breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure an occupant of a building.

The baby was believed to be with two women in a silver four-door sedan with a NC license plate: 3DHT65.

Berger is described as two feet and four inches tall weighing 27 pounds with black hair and green eyes. He was wearing a romper with a fire truck graphic on the front and his hair is a pony tail. Officials mentioned he has a birth mark on his right side.

Just before 9 a.m., officials said the two suspects have been arrested and baby Dallas was found safe and in good health in Greensboro.

MORE NEWS: Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured, Pennsylvania police say

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.