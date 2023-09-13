City of Greenville finds solution to parking issue at Timmons Park after complaints

Timmons Park in Greenville County
Timmons Park in Greenville County(City of Greenville Facebook page)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville said they have found a solution to the growing demand for Pickleball courts at Timmons Park after complaints from community members about parking.

Multiple people complained on the City’s Facebook and Instagram page about the lack of parking on Tuesday.

According to officials, they are in the process of adding 14 spots in the gravel lot as a temporary solution.

Officials believe the issue is caused by the popularity of the Pickleball courts.

To fix this issue, they are planning to add ten new Pickleball courts at Gower Park in order to address the increasing demand for court space.

“The long term fix is the addition of ten new Pickleball courts at Gower Park. Timmons has 8 courts and is very popular. The Gower project began several weeks ago and is expected to be complete in early 2024. When it opens we expect that to lighten the load and Timmons and meet increasing demand for court space.”

City of Greenville

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Chauncey Ross.
Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge
Crews are responding to an apartment fire in Seneca.
Large fire destroys apartment building in Seneca, injures firefighter
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
SC restaurants chart high on a list for best Southern BBQ
SC and NC restaurants chart high on a list for best Southern BBQ
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Man says he was raped repeatedly by inmates, guard in S.C. jail

Latest News

A HAZMAT crew is on scene of a tractor-trailer crash on I-85 North in Spartanburg County
LIVE: Hazmat crew on scene after tractor-trailer crash on I-85
The all-clear was issued around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.
All-clear issued after ‘armed, dangerous person’ seen on, near UNC Chapel Hill
Generic Stray Cat.
Litter box problem has Mauldin PD urging parkgoers not to feed stray cats
Sean Egan, former Greenville County deputy accused of inappropriate behavior involving a child.
Former Greenville County deputy accused of crimes against child