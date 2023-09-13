City of Greenville finds solution to parking issue at Timmons Park after complaints

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville said they have found a solution to the growing demand for Pickleball courts at Timmons Park after complaints from community members about parking.

Multiple people complained on the City’s Facebook and Instagram page about the lack of parking on Tuesday.

According to officials, they are in the process of adding 14 spots in the gravel lot as a temporary solution.

Officials believe the issue is caused by the popularity of the Pickleball courts.

To fix this issue, they are planning to add ten new Pickleball courts at Gower Park in order to address the increasing demand for court space.

“The long term fix is the addition of ten new Pickleball courts at Gower Park. Timmons has 8 courts and is very popular. The Gower project began several weeks ago and is expected to be complete in early 2024. When it opens we expect that to lighten the load and Timmons and meet increasing demand for court space.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.