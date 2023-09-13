DISPATCH: Crews respond to house fire in Inman

FILE: Generic fire photo
FILE: Generic fire photo(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Fire Dispatch said crews were called to a house fire Wednesday morning in Inman.

According to dispatch, a call came in at around 9:46 a.m. in reference to a fire on Miller Farm Road.

New Prospect Fire Department, Inman Fire Department and Boiling Springs Fire responded to the scene.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Chauncey Ross.
Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge
Crews are responding to an apartment fire in Seneca.
Large fire destroys apartment building in Seneca, injures firefighter
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Man says he was raped repeatedly by inmates, guard in S.C. jail
SC restaurants chart high on a list for best Southern BBQ
SC and NC restaurants chart high on a list for best Southern BBQ

Latest News

Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee turns north, heading toward Bermuda, New England
Euphoria cooking lesson: Shrimp & grits
Euphoria cooking lesson: Shrimp & grits
Legal lockdown: Actor sentenced to 30 years to life for rape
Legal lockdown: Actor sentenced to 30 years to life for rape
'MJ: The Musical' coming to Greenville
'MJ: The Musical' coming to Greenville