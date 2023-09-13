InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
Antonio Chauncey Ross.
Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge
Crews are responding to an apartment fire in Seneca.
Large fire destroys apartment building in Seneca, injures firefighter
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Man says he was raped repeatedly by inmates, guard in S.C. jail
SC restaurants chart high on a list for best Southern BBQ
SC and NC restaurants chart high on a list for best Southern BBQ

Latest News

Key'arie Quarles
Deputies find runaway Greenville County teen
Meth by mail order: Upstate man pleads guilty in federal court
New French bakery opening in the Upstate
New French bakery coming to Boiling Springs
The importance of getting an annual checkup for your dog
The importance of getting an annual checkup for your dog
Greenville leaders talk money for roads, as advocates call for a more “fair minded” library...
Greenville leaders talk money for roads, advocates call for more “fair minded” library board members