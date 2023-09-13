Litter box problem has Mauldin PD urging parkgoers not to feed stray cats

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is asking the community to stop feeding stray cats at city parks.

According to the agency, the stray cats are using the AstroTurf on the playgrounds as their litter box.

“We want to help you keep your children safe while visiting our parks,” the department wrote.

Greenville County Animal Care offers a community cats program. Residents can use humane traps to catch feral cats and have them vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and ear-tipped. The finder then re-releases the cat where it was found.

The program doesn’t cost taxpayers and helps prevent disease as well as reduce the growing number of stray cats. They offer humane trap rentals if one is needed.

