LIVE: Hazmat crew on scene after tractor-trailer crash on I-85

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a wreck involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg on Wednesday evening.

The Department of Transportation reported the right two lanes are closed on I-85 North near Exit 77 for I-85 Business.

Spartanburg County Emergency Management confirmed a hazmat team is on the scene of the crash due to spilled hydraulic fluid.

Whitney Fire Department is also responding to the crash.

Earlier this week a fire involving a tractor-trailer caused a backup for hours on I-85 in Spartanburg County.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

