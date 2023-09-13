Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her dead

Bradley Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A newlywed prison guard was sentenced Tuesday to probation after his wife recorded a fight that ended with her being found dead at the bottom of a parking garage near the stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play.

Bradley Jenkins, of Taylorville, Illinois, was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault after 27-year-old Allissa Martin’s 2019 death.

Court documents say a video taken on Martin’s phone recorded Martin yelling at Jenkins to stop punching her in the face before she dropped the phone.

Jenkins was a lieutenant for the Illinois Department of Corrections at the time.

But after a grand jury declined to indict him, he was recharged with a lesser count of misdemeanor assault.

Jenkins pleaded guilty to that charge before he was sentenced, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

In June 2022, Martin’s mother sued a bar, the parking garage operator and Jenkins for the wrongful death of her daughter. She argued that the bar overserved alcohol to her son-in-law and the parking garage operator didn’t provide adequate security. That case is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

