Meth by mail order: Upstate man pleads guilty in federal court

(WYMT)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Piedmont man could be sentenced to life in prison for his role in a scheme to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine by mail.

Randy Kennedy, 35, pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth. Investigators said Kennedy facilitated the mailing for more than 4,000 grams of meth into South Carolina in 2019.

Kennedy also taught another person how to carry out the business.

A U.S. District Court judge will sentence Kennedy at a later date, but he faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison and a $10 million fine. If he receives a reduced sentence, he could also face a lifetime of court-ordered supervision after his release.

We are working to obtain a mugshot for Kennedy.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Homeland Security all assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
Antonio Chauncey Ross.
Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge
Crews are responding to an apartment fire in Seneca.
Large fire destroys apartment building in Seneca, injures firefighter
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Man says he was raped repeatedly by inmates, guard in S.C. jail
SC restaurants chart high on a list for best Southern BBQ
SC and NC restaurants chart high on a list for best Southern BBQ

Latest News

New French bakery opening in the Upstate
New French bakery coming to Boiling Springs
The importance of getting an annual checkup for your dog
The importance of getting an annual checkup for your dog
Greenville leaders talk money for roads, as advocates call for a more “fair minded” library...
Greenville leaders talk money for roads, advocates call for more “fair minded” library board members
Alan Wilson announces grants
SC groups helping crime victims awarded millions in grants, Attorney General announces