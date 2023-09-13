Meth by mail order: Upstate man pleads guilty in federal court

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Piedmont man could be sentenced to life in prison for his role in a scheme to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine by mail.

Randy Kennedy, 35, pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth. Investigators said Kennedy facilitated the mailing for more than 4,000 grams of meth into South Carolina in 2019.

Kennedy also taught another person how to carry out the business.

A U.S. District Court judge will sentence Kennedy at a later date, but he faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison and a $10 million fine. If he receives a reduced sentence, he could also face a lifetime of court-ordered supervision after his release.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Homeland Security all assisted in the investigation.

