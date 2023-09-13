More storms for Wednesday, cooler temps late week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Keep the rain gear handy Wednesday and maybe even Thursday, as we continue to see a chance of showers and storms with a drop in temps.

First Alert Headlines

Scattered storms Wednesday

Fall feels arrive, stay through the weekend

Dry for Friday and Saturday

Scattered showers and storms are once again in the forecast for Wednesday thanks to a cold front slowly working it’s way through the Upstate. The focus is more so into the Upstate during the afternoon with just a few spotty storms possible in the southern mountains. The scattered storms linger into the evening before winding down after sunset.

Download the free FOX Carolina First Alert Weather app

Scattered afternoon storms (Fox Carolina)

Any storms we do see Wednesday could have damaging winds and heavy downpours. We won’t see an organized line of severe storms but a warning or two can’t be ruled out.

Damaging winds and heavy rain possible (Fox Carolina)

As far as the rain chance for Thursday, there is low confidence in the forecast. Most of the models keep the area dry with the cold front sliding toward the coast, taking the rain with it. But a few of the models show a few showers and storms Thursday afternoon, mainly in the Upstate. So we want you to be prepared for storms just in case we do end up with more active day.

Some much anticipated fall-like weather arrives on Thursday with the temperatures dropping below normal! Highs are in the mid to upper 70s with morning lows in the 50s to around 60 for both Thursday and Friday. So throw open those windows and let in the fresh air!

Comfortable and sunny (Fox Carolina)

Saturday is a little warmer with highs in the upper 70s to the mid 80s and just a slight chance for showers. Sunday brings a better chance for a few showers and storms as another cold front heads into the area. The day will not be a washout with sun and clouds, but it means we likely won’t be 100% rain-free over the weekend. Highs are in the upper 70s to the low 80s once again.

Feeling like fall with a few storms Sunday (Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.