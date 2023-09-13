New French bakery coming to Boiling Springs

Boiling Springs, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new French bakery opening in the Upstate will allow guests to indulge in authentic pastries and breads.

Owner Nick Dhers is a French native who mastered the craft of baking in France which is why he is known as “The bread guy.”

Dhers’ bakery, “The Bread Guy”, will have an authentic French vibe and will feature a wide variety of fruit tarts, lemon meringue, cakes, breads, Italian breads, and coffee. While all of his treats are sweet to eat he says he enjoys making croissants, an art that takes a lot of time and patience to master.

“This is the closest you can get to France without having to buy a plane ticket.”

Although opening a bakery is a combination of stress and excitement, Dhers says he finds the baking process therapeutic, especially after getting bad news from his doctor.

“I started to not feel good and I was diagnosed with stage 3 kidney disease about three months ago. Working with yeast and sour dough, watching it come alive and being alive it’s therapeutic in a sense.”

Even though he doesn’t always feel good, Dhers’ mission is to “bake” the world a better place, one pastry at a time. He says none of this would be possible without the continuous support from the community.

“It makes me feel good and lets me know that I am in the right place, and I am doing the right thing. “It’s also rewarding seeing people buy and eat your product. There’s a lot of kids with chocolate croissants as big as their faces and you see how happy they are and that’s very rewarding.”

Dhers’ says his bakery should be open by the end of the month and will be located on Parris Bridge Road about 10 minutes from Downtown Spartanburg.

