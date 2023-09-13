All-clear issued after ‘armed, dangerous person’ seen on, near UNC Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have given an all-clear after people on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill were ordered to go inside amid reports of an armed person on or near campus.

The alert was issued just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, and comes just over two weeks after a faculty member was killed inside a campus lab.

By 2:10 p.m., the all-clear was given and normal activities were OK to resume.

!Alert Carolina!

All clear. All clear. Resume normal activities. https://t.co/6mTpT0X7HF — Alert Carolina (@AlertCarolina) September 13, 2023

It is currently unclear what prompted the threat.

This is a developing story.

